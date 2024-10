The Cozy Kids initiative, run by Stepping Stones Crisis Society and Orbiting Trends in Cold Lake, is helping keep children warm this winter. From October 2 to 28, they collected winter coats, gloves, and hats for kids and teens, and they are still accepting donations. The winter items will be given out in November to make sure every child who needs a coat can get one for free. The community is encouraged to keep donating clean, gently used winter clothing to help.