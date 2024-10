The Camrose and Area Animal Shelter Society is hosting a Garage Sale Fundraiser this weekend. The event begins today and runs from 9am to 8pm at the Camrose Chateau Hotel Ballroom. The event continues throughout the weekend from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday. For more information, you can visit the Animal Shelter Society website at camroseanimalshelter.ca.