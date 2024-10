The Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Parish will be hosting a Perogy Supper on Wednesday, October 30th from 5pm to 6:30pm. There is dine-in or takeout options available, and the menu includes a variety of items including your choice of perogy, baked chicken, ham, and more. For admission prices or to pre-order a meal, you can call 780-632-3433, or send an email to ucveg@telusplanet.net.