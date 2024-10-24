Bear spray, meant for defense against wildlife, continues to be misused in the Lakeland region. St. Paul RCMP reports 129 incidents involving bear spray over the past five years, with 98 of those cases classified as assaults. So far this year, there have been 23 such incidents. While legal to purchase, using bear spray improperly can result in criminal charges. Similar incidents in other cities, like Edmonton, have led to restrictions, including a ban on selling bear spray to minors.