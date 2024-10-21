Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsFarmers In Alberta See Crop Insurance Costs Rise Sharply
Local News

Farmers In Alberta See Crop Insurance Costs Rise Sharply

By Nikki Ritchot
AB Gov Logo, sourced from alberta.ca

Farmers in Alberta are seeing their crop insurance costs rise sharply due to extreme weather events like droughts, hail, and floods. Before the pandemic, a typical farmer paid about $30,000 a year for insurance, but now that cost has jumped to $92,000. This increase is linked to severe weather, which has led to record insurance payouts. In 2021, Alberta farmers received a $2.1 billion payout. Experts say climate change is driving these higher costs, and there are calls to tie insurance to sustainable farming practices to help manage future risks. 

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    Now playing play