Farmers in Alberta are seeing their crop insurance costs rise sharply due to extreme weather events like droughts, hail, and floods. Before the pandemic, a typical farmer paid about $30,000 a year for insurance, but now that cost has jumped to $92,000. This increase is linked to severe weather, which has led to record insurance payouts. In 2021, Alberta farmers received a $2.1 billion payout. Experts say climate change is driving these higher costs, and there are calls to tie insurance to sustainable farming practices to help manage future risks.