The Cold Lake Energy Centre is bringing back their Small Business, Big Christmas Event on December 14th. The evening will feature a Grand Dueling Piano Show, cash bar, 360 photo booth, and prize giveaways. Single tickets or tickets of tables of 8 are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Cold Lake Energy Centre at 780-639-6400, or visit the City of Cold Lake Facebook page.
