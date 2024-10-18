Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Cold Lake Energy Centre Brings Back Their Small Business, Big Christmas Event For The Holiday Season

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

The Cold Lake Energy Centre is bringing back their Small Business, Big Christmas Event on December 14th. The evening will feature a Grand Dueling Piano Show, cash bar, 360 photo booth, and prize giveaways. Single tickets or tickets of tables of 8 are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Cold Lake Energy Centre at 780-639-6400, or visit the City of Cold Lake Facebook page.

