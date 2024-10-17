The Town of Vegreville in conjunction with Sunrise Estate Services is hosting an online auction for items that were a part of the Vegreville Regional Museum collection. The first session occurred yesterday, with a second session scheduled for Wednesday, October 23rd. The auction is chance for those who might like to view vintage collectibles and unique historical pieces to have a look at the collection and bid on items. For more information, please visit the Town of Vegreville Facebook page.