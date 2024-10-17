Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsTown Of Vegreville Regional Museum To Auction Off Pieces Of Historical Collection
Local News

Town Of Vegreville Regional Museum To Auction Off Pieces Of Historical Collection

By Nikki Ritchot
Town Of Vegreville Sidewalk Logo. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff

The Town of Vegreville in conjunction with Sunrise Estate Services is hosting an online auction for items that were a part of the Vegreville Regional Museum collection. The first session occurred yesterday, with a second session scheduled for Wednesday, October 23rd. The auction is chance for those who might like to view vintage collectibles and unique historical pieces to have a look at the collection and bid on items. For more information, please visit the Town of Vegreville Facebook page.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    Now playing play