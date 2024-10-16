With colder temperatures and shorter days, driving conditions are changing in Alberta, and the RCMP is reminding both drivers and pedestrians to stay safe. Drivers should slow down in school and playground zones, especially during early mornings and late afternoons, and always stop for pedestrians at crosswalks. Pedestrians are urged to cross at marked crosswalks when possible, wear bright clothing in low light, and ensure drivers see them before stepping into the street. Both drivers and pedestrians should be extra cautious as daylight hours decrease to keep everyone safe on the roads.