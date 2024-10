October 10, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Two winter jackets, one is a 4X and one is a 5X $50 each 780-208-2517

For sale: 1966 GMC grain truck, three tons, runs well/1998 Chevrolet 4×4, V6, automatic, new tires and windshield, short box/2006 Ford Ranger, 4.3 cylinder, five speed, extended cab, short box, 223,000 kms on it, runs well 780-632-8955

For sale: Large wood furnace 780-227-2141