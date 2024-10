A two-vehicle collision on Highway 41 on October 3 resulted in minor injuries to the occupants of both vehicles. Bonnyville RCMP responded to the crash around 3 p.m., about 30 km south of Bonnyville. One vehicle ended up in a slough after an SUV veered into the oncoming lane, causing the collision. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver responsible was charged under the Traffic Safety Act.