A man is dead, and another is facing a second-degree murder charge following a shooting on Frog Lake First Nation on October 1. Elk Point RCMP responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. and found Kevin Buffalo, 36, who was declared dead at the scene. Gerald Lagimodiere, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on October 3 via CCTV and remains in custody as the investigation continues.