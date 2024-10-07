October 7, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 2019 Kioti 1153 tractor, 110HP, low hours, front wheel assist, comes with front-end loader, grapple fork, 540 and 1000 PTO 780-385-0531 Killam, AB

For sale: Lady Diana doll, still in the original box 780-632-0330

For sale: 2012 Ford F150 Platinum, four-door, 189,000 kms on it, some rust, new brakes, recent wheel alignment, fully loaded $12,000 780-632-1442

For sale: Eight-wheel Argo, one-cylinder diesel engine, starts well, new rubber $3000 780-210-2208

Looking for: Someone parting out a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 truck, needs a fuel tank and fuel pump and some other parts 780-614-3983