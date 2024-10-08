HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionOctober 8, 2024 The Brick Manager in Vegreville Angela Garreck Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 8, 2024 The Brick Manager in Vegreville Angela Garreck FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/CO2M-Angela-Garreck-October-8-2024.mp3 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 7, 2024 Vegreville Fire Chief Gary Faas Jeff Dyck - Monday, Oct. 7th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 4, 2024 Vegreville Rangers Coach Mark Chornohus & Forward Carson Pewarchuk Jeff Dyck - Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 2, 2024 Vegreville Mayor Tim MacPhee Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 1, 2024 V-Town Oktoberfest Organizer Renee Tjardes Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2024