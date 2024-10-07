HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionOctober 7, 2024 Vegreville Fire Chief Gary Faas Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 7, 2024 Vegreville Fire Chief Gary Faas FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/CO1M-Gary-Faas-October-7-2024.mp3 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 4, 2024 Vegreville Rangers Coach Mark Chornohus & Forward Carson Pewarchuk Jeff Dyck - Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 2, 2024 Vegreville Mayor Tim MacPhee Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 1, 2024 V-Town Oktoberfest Organizer Renee Tjardes Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection September 27, 2024 Metis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois Jeff Dyck - Friday, Sep. 27th, 2024