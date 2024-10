The Vegreville Rangers tasted defeat for the first time in the new NEAJBHL season on Friday night. The Boys In Blue fell 6-1 to the visiting Vermilion Tigers with Ryle Dubitz getting the lone goal for the home side. Afterward, team captain Tysen Tomlinson said things got off to a tough start and they couldn’t find that second gear.

There’s little time to focus on the loss as the Rangers hit the road tonight to meet the Border Chiefs in Onion Lake. Puck drop is set for 8pm.