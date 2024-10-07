Rural Albertans say they’re being hit hard by high utility fees, and some municipalities are asking the government to step in and make costs more equal across the province. A report found that people in rural areas, like those served by ATCO, pay two to three times more for energy delivery compared to urban centers. Officials argue that while rural areas help power Alberta’s industry, residents shouldn’t carry the burden alone. They hope the province will consider spreading the cost of electricity distribution more fairly across all Albertans.