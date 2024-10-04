The Alberta government has announced a three-year plan to improve healthcare in rural and remote areas. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange made the announcement in Hinton, which has faced disruptions at its healthcare centre.

The plan includes a $16-million bursary program to encourage medical students to work in rural areas, along with grants for emergency medical services and first responders. The government says this plan aims to address the challenges rural residents face, such as longer wait times and difficulty accessing healthcare. The program will be reviewed every three years.