The Town of Vegreville will be holding a public hearing regarding passing an amendment to a previous Land Use By-Law on October 16th. The proposed amendment includes adding storage and daycare facilities to the lot involved with the By-Law set to be discussed. A copy of the amendment may be viewed on the Town website, and any questions regarding the matter may be directed to the Planning and Development Department at 780-632-6479 or via email at ipd@vegreville.com. The hearing will begin at 6:30pm at the Town Administration Building, and will be streamed live on the Town’s YouTube channel.