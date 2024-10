The Vilna Agricultural Society is gearing up for their Harvest Dinner and Family Dance on November 2nd. The evening will include a supper and dance with live music from local musician and former Country 106.5 Star Search winner Travis Dolter. The event will take place at the Vilna Cultural Centre and is open to people of all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets online, please visit the Vilna Ag Society website at vilnaagsociety.com.