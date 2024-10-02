October 2, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Foot bath, used one time, comes with manual 780-208-4700

For sale: White poplar firewood, ready to burn, 40 by 40-inch tote, five feet high $125 780-657-2167

For sale: Video projector $500/10 by 12-foot stand-up screen $500/6 by 6-foot stand-up screen $300 587-280-0488 Two Hills, AB

For sale: 2020 Troybuilt riding lawn mower, TB30R model, 30-inch deck, used very little $1100 780-632-1365 Andrew, AB

For sale: Two Husqvarna 345 chainsaws, both run and have a good bar and chain $600 OBO/Looking for: Good wind break slabs 780-603-7209