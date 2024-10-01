The Vegreville FCSS along with the Kalyna Family Resource Network is excited to announce that registration is open for their After Hours Group. The Program is intended for children in Grades 7 to 12, running from October to December. Meetings will be held on Thursdays from 3:15pm to 5pm starting on October 3rd at the Kalyna Family Resource Centre and is a space to come and hang out with friends, enjoy snacks, and participate in some fun activities. For more information or to register your child for this Program, please call the Vegreville and District FCSS at 780-632-3966, or the KFRN at 780-632-2912.