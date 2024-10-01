Oktoberfest is making its way to Vermilion for the second time with the Annual V-Town Oktoberfest Event this month. Organizer of the festivities Renée Tjardes says the idea to host the event came about after she had lived in Germany for 20 years, but moved back to Vermilion in 2020. She says that last year’s affair was a great success, and that she hopes for an even bigger turnout this year.

Tjardes adds that the event will be jam packed with all of things that make Oktoberfest the party it is, with live music, traditional Bavarian food, and of course, the beer.

V-Town Oktoberfest is slated to take place on Saturday, October 5th at the Elks Hall in Vermilion. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged and may be done online at vtownoktoberfest.ca.