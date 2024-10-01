HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionOctober 1, 2024 V-Town Oktoberfest Organizer Renee Tjardes Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection October 1, 2024 V-Town Oktoberfest Organizer Renee Tjardes FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CO2M-Renee-Tjardes-October-1-2024.mp3 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection September 27, 2024 Metis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois Jeff Dyck - Friday, Sep. 27th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection September 23, 2024 Viking Meats Owner Shirley Miskew Jeff Dyck - Monday, Sep. 23rd, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection September 20, 2024 Paralympic Bronze Medalist Sarah Melenka Jeff Dyck - Friday, Sep. 20th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection September 18, 2024 CALS Breakfast Club Coordinator Heather Giebelhaus Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Sep. 18th, 2024