The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services are once again hosting the Tools For School campaign ahead of the new school year.

The goal of the program is to ensure that children from families facing financial barriers have the supplies they need to start the year with confidence.

The program is confidential, open to students in preschool to Grade 12 across the Viking Beaver FCSS service area, and will tailor donations to local school lists.

If you’d like to help support this campaign, you can donate school supplies or make a financial contribution by contacting the FCSS.

If you are family in need of school supplies, or would like to learn more about this program, please call the Viking Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024 no later than August 15th.