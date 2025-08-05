Subscribe to Local News
Viking Beaver FCSS Logo
Viking and Beaver FCSS logo.
Education
Less than 1 min.read

Tools For School campaign now open for families in need

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services are once again hosting the Tools For School campaign ahead of the new school year.

The goal of the program is to ensure that children from families facing financial barriers have the supplies they need to start the year with confidence.

The program is confidential, open to students in preschool to Grade 12 across the Viking Beaver FCSS service area, and will tailor donations to local school lists.

If you’d like to help support this campaign, you can donate school supplies or make a financial contribution by contacting the FCSS.

If you are family in need of school supplies, or would like to learn more about this program, please call the Viking Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024 no later than August 15th.

Tools For School Program 2025
Tools For School Program 2025. (Sourced from the Viking Beaver FCSS Facebook page)
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

ckvg Now playing play

