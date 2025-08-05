Farmers can now utilize a new artificial intelligence tool to help with their operations.

The program, called Root, is free and provides producers with what is essentially a virtual assistant or help desk. It offers farmers advice, recommendations and personalized solutions to help navigate the challenges and complexities of modern agriculture.

The tool was built by Farm Credit Canada, which is in an agreement with Results Driven Agriculture Research to boost the software’s capabilities.

“It’s a tool that they can use to make inquiries about different problems or explore their curiosity about any particular issue around agriculture,” says Dr. Mark Redmond, the CEO for Results Driven Agriculture Research, which is also known as RDAR.

Redmond adds that by working with FCC, they can help producers build a network and connect with researchers in different fields.

“FCC has recognized that producers, [and] researchers – they need networking to share information and so that’s one of RDAR’s main drivers, to build these groups where they have researchers working closely with producers to solve problems,” he notes.

Redmond explains the partnership with FCC has been going on for about 18 months, with seeds planted through joint work with pea protein facility PIP International in Lethbridge.

“Because those ventures take capital, we began to campaign on behalf of PIP with FCC in terms of, ‘this is a great idea, [it] needs investment’,” Redmond remarks.

“We’ve been working closely together with the investment group, and then this opportunity came about with FCC developing Root and they realized, ‘well, RDAR has some of these ideas so let’s diversify our approach with RDAR. Instead of just investing with them, let’s form a partnership in research.”

The free software has been available since the spring. The FCC notes it is a ‘work in progress’ and is in active development. However, producers can currently use it. Redmond adds FCC has already reported about 3,000 inquiries going through the system. He says any feedback from users is highly valuable as tweaks continue to be made to the virtual assistant tool. “We want to make sure that it’s the producer’s priorities which are being served.” EXAMPLES OF USE Redmond cites kochia when talking about how Root can be used. Kochia is a problematic weed in agriculture. It can negatively impact and reduce crop yields. Redmond explains that by using Root, producers can connect with experts and researchers to find solutions if this is a problem affecting their operations. He says Root is “adding a whole new dimension to being able to make those types of inquiries”. The software can also provide cost estimates for any treatments that are needed. “We’re looking for you to be successful in your particular project,” Redmond says. “We understand that producers are businesspeople, so this will help you with your profits and your productivity and protecting the work that you do so that it can deliver food not only to Canadians but to the other people in the world who need our product.” Additionally, RDAR offers a variety of grants to help with agricultural research and projects. Redmond says a future step from Root will help individuals who might shy away from applying due to hesitation caused by long forms to fill out when applying. “I’m interested in that, but I don’t like filling out forms, so the next iteration of Root will actually help you fill out the form,” he states. “Root will be a great steppingstone for people to explore how useful artificial intelligence is on the farm.” More information about Root is available at the FCC website.

WITH FILES FROM JUSTIN GOULET