The Mannville Fair is making its return this year on Saturday, August 16th.

This well-loved event will have a ton of fun activities for people of all ages, including the annual parade, a BBQ lunch hosted by the Mannville Centennial Public Library, an outdoor vendor market, and the 3rd Annual Bean Bag Tournament hosted by the Mannville Ag Society.

Vendors still have a chance to sign up for the market if they do so by August 12th.

To register or for more information about the Mannville Fair, you can visit the Mannville Agricultural Society Facebook page.