As the residents of Vegreville gear up to celebrate the 122nd edition of the Country Fair next week, the Vegreville Agricultural Society is busy making all the necessary preparations for a successful event.

Happening August 6th to 10th, the popular five day event will include horse shows, modified tractor pulls, beer gardens, midway amusement rides, and much more.

President for the Society Kris Klammer says that the organization is very excited for this year’s affair, and that it’s always a joy to see the community come together for this annual summer celebration.

The Vegreville Country Fair kicks off on Wednesday, August 6th with the annual parade at 11am.

For those concerned about parking for this year’s event, there will be a free park and ride located at the Walmart parking lot. Busses will be taking folks from the store lot to the fairgrounds every 30 minutes.

For more information about admission and a complete detailed schedule for the event, you can visit vegag.ca. More updates can also be found at the Vegreville Agricultural Society Facebook page.

Don’t forget to tune into The Ranch 106.5 for live updates from the Fair during the day, and for all of the APCCA Chuckwagon action as well.