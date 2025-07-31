The Alberta government’s investing 1.3 million dollars toward rangelands in the province.

These lands cover roughly 8.4 million acres in Alberta and offer a safe space for livestock, while benefiting operations for farmers and ranchers.

The funding comes through the Rangeland Sustainability Program, which helps groups and individuals take on projects to improve the long-term care of the areas.

In total, seven recipients are getting funding, including Blood Tribe Land Management. Applications for next year’s round of funding are open until September 17th.