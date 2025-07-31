Subscribe to Local News
Town of Vegreville Welcome Sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)
Town of Vegreville reminding residents to report vandalism or crime when you see it

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Town of Vegreville would like to remind residents that vandalism to Town and community property continues to be a serious matter.

Whether it’s graffiti, broken windows, damaged public spaces, or defaced signage, every act of vandalism affects us all.

The Town is relying on the eyes and ears of residents, businesses, and visitors to report acts of vandalism or damaged property right away.

Reporting these incidents matters, and helps to protect the public spaces we all use and enjoy, reduces repair costs, deters others from engaging in vandalism by holding offenders accountable, and creates a safer, more respectful community for everyone.

To report vandalism, you can contact the Municipal Enforcement 24 hour complaint line at 587-790-1294. If you see a crime in progress, always call 911.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

