The Town of Vegreville would like to remind residents that vandalism to Town and community property continues to be a serious matter.

Whether it’s graffiti, broken windows, damaged public spaces, or defaced signage, every act of vandalism affects us all.

The Town is relying on the eyes and ears of residents, businesses, and visitors to report acts of vandalism or damaged property right away.

Reporting these incidents matters, and helps to protect the public spaces we all use and enjoy, reduces repair costs, deters others from engaging in vandalism by holding offenders accountable, and creates a safer, more respectful community for everyone.

To report vandalism, you can contact the Municipal Enforcement 24 hour complaint line at 587-790-1294. If you see a crime in progress, always call 911.