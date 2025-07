An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP during a confrontation in Lac La Biche on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a home just before noon and were met with a man who attacked an officer with a knife. One officer fired his gun, and despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The injured officer has since been released from hospital.

ASIRT is now investigating the incident, and RCMP says they’re fully cooperating with the review.