The M.D. of Bonnyville has declared an agricultural disaster because of dry weather and poor crops.

Farmers are struggling with dying crops, low hay supply, and dry pastures. Reeve Barry Kalinski says there hasn’t been enough rain for weeks, and the area is under stress.

While the declaration doesn’t mean automatic funding, it brings attention to the crisis.

Other regions like Lac La Biche, Two Hills, and St. Paul are watching closely and may follow. Farmers say they need moisture soon—or they could be facing a tough fall and winter.