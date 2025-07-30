Subscribe to Local News
MD of Bonnyville Sign Photo. (Sourced from Wikipedia)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

MD of Bonnyville declares agricultural disaster

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The M.D. of Bonnyville has declared an agricultural disaster because of dry weather and poor crops.

Farmers are struggling with dying crops, low hay supply, and dry pastures. Reeve Barry Kalinski says there hasn’t been enough rain for weeks, and the area is under stress.

While the declaration doesn’t mean automatic funding, it brings attention to the crisis.

Other regions like Lac La Biche, Two Hills, and St. Paul are watching closely and may follow. Farmers say they need moisture soon—or they could be facing a tough fall and winter. 

Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

