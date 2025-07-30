Subscribe to Local News
Vegreville Wranglers Logo
Vegreville Wranglers Logo. (Sourced from the VDMHA Facebook page)
Hockey
Less than 1 min.read

Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association gears up for new season with fundraiser next month

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for a new season with a Beer Pong Tournament Fundraiser next month. This adult only event is set to take place on Friday, August 15th at the Vegreville Multiplex.

Board Member for the Association Stephanie MacComish says that the organization is looking forward to another exciting season of minor hockey, and that the proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward helping all players achieve success this year.

You can register a team of 2 for $75 for the tournament, and there will be plenty of opportunity to win cash prizes.

For more information about the Beer Pong Tournament Fundraiser hosted by the Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association, you can call or text Stephanie at 780-632-8932. Deadline to register for the event is August 7th.

Beer Pong Poster
Beer Pong Tournament Fundraiser 2025. (Sourced from the VDMHA Facebook page)
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

