The Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for a new season with a Beer Pong Tournament Fundraiser next month. This adult only event is set to take place on Friday, August 15th at the Vegreville Multiplex.

Board Member for the Association Stephanie MacComish says that the organization is looking forward to another exciting season of minor hockey, and that the proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward helping all players achieve success this year.

You can register a team of 2 for $75 for the tournament, and there will be plenty of opportunity to win cash prizes.

For more information about the Beer Pong Tournament Fundraiser hosted by the Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association, you can call or text Stephanie at 780-632-8932. Deadline to register for the event is August 7th.