There was no stopping Dwayne Dubuc during the APCCA’s recent stop in Vermilion. As the Ag Fair celebrated it’s 119th year, Dubuc celebrated another win in the chuckwagons, blazing his way around the track for a three-day total of 188.52, more than two seconds faster than the rest of the field. It all culminated on Championship Saturday with Dubuc putting in the fastest time of the weekend at 62.49. The win keeps the Vegreville product on top of the APCCA Chuckwagon standings heading into the month of August. Next up on the schedule is a return to Vegreville for five nights of racing at the Country Fair, August 6th to 10th. The Ranch 106.5 will carry live coverage of all five nights so tune in to hear every second of action!