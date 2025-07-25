The NHL says the verdicts may have been “not guilty,” but five former members of Canada’s national junior hockey team will still be banned from the league until an investigation is conducted.

The five were accused of sexual assault from 2018, but the presiding judge ruled yesterday that she found the complainant not “credible” or “reliable,” with her testimony filled with inconsistencies.

The NHL says, while judged not criminal, the allegations are “very disturbing,” and the behaviour was unacceptable.

There’s no time-frame for how long the league’s investigation will take.