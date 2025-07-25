Subscribe to Local News
NHL Logo
National Hockey League Logo. (Sourced from the official NHL Facebook page)
NHL says investigation still needed when it comes to five former members of National Junior Hockey Team

Nikki Ritchot
The NHL says the verdicts may have been “not guilty,” but five former members of Canada’s national junior hockey team will still be banned from the league until an investigation is conducted.

The five were accused of sexual assault from 2018, but the presiding judge ruled yesterday that she found the complainant not “credible” or “reliable,” with her testimony filled with inconsistencies.

The NHL says, while judged not criminal, the allegations are “very disturbing,” and the behaviour was unacceptable.

There’s no time-frame for how long the league’s investigation will take.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

