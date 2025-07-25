Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Red Chris Mine
Red Chris Mine, BC (Photo provided)
News
Less than 1 min.read

Three men have been rescued after being trapped more than 60 hours in a mine in BC

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot
Three men have been rescued after being trapped for more than 60 hours in a mine in northwestern B-C.
The three, one each from B-C, Ontario, and Manitoba, were trapped by a rock fall Tuesday at the Red Chris Mine near Dease Lake.
The men had confirmed they’d made it to a refuge bay, which had enough food, water and ventilation for what the company calls an “extended stay.”
Company officials say crews managed to clear away enough of the rock to bring the men out late last night.
They’re all in good condition.
The cause of the rock fall is under investigation.
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHL says investigation still needed when it comes to five former members of National Junior Hockey Team

News
The NHL says the verdicts may have been “not guilty,” but five former members of Canada's national junior hockey team will still be banned from the league until an investigation is conducted.

Football coach from Lethbridge charged with alleged child exploitation offences

Crime
ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, with the help of the Lethbridge Police Service, has charged a thirty-eight-year-old Lethbridge junior girls’ football coach with multiple alleged child exploitation offences. 

50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka happens tomorrow

Community
The 50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka kicks off tomorrow. The event is meant to honour 50 years of our iconic landmark, which was officially unveiled in 1975.

July 24, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 24, 2025

Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pact to build new pipelines

News
Earlier this month, Alberta and Ontario signed a pact to build new pipelines, rail lines and other energy and trade infrastructure. Yesterday, Saskatchewan signed onto the agreement.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo