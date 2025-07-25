Three men have been rescued after being trapped for more than 60 hours in a mine in northwestern B-C.

The three, one each from B-C, Ontario, and Manitoba, were trapped by a rock fall Tuesday at the Red Chris Mine near Dease Lake.

The men had confirmed they’d made it to a refuge bay, which had enough food, water and ventilation for what the company calls an “extended stay.”

Company officials say crews managed to clear away enough of the rock to bring the men out late last night.

They’re all in good condition.

The cause of the rock fall is under investigation.