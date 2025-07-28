The Vegreville Agricultural Society is busy making preparations for this year’s Country Fair, happening August 6th to 10th.

It’s sure to be five days of fun, including the parade, plenty of midway amusement rides, food, and entertainment. You can also count on five days of APCCA Chuckwagon action as well, which we will be airing right here on The Ranch 106.5.

You can now purchase your early bird tickets for the Vegreville Country Fair, as well as view a complete schedule for this year’s event, at vegag.ca. You can also purchase your tickets in person at the Vegreville Agricultural Society office.