Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Country Fair Ferris Wheel Photo by Jeff Dyck
(Photo by Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)
Entertainment
Less than 1 min.read

Vegreville Country Fair returns this August

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Vegreville Agricultural Society is busy making preparations for this year’s Country Fair, happening August 6th to 10th.

It’s sure to be five days of fun, including the parade, plenty of midway amusement rides, food, and entertainment. You can also count on five days of APCCA Chuckwagon action as well, which we will be airing right here on The Ranch 106.5.

You can now purchase your early bird tickets for the Vegreville Country Fair, as well as view a complete schedule for this year’s event, at vegag.ca. You can also purchase your tickets in person at the Vegreville Agricultural Society office.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Town of Vegreville will hold public hearing for proposed changes to Land Use By-Law next month

Local News
Vegreville Town Council will be holding a public hearing on Monday, August 18th at 6:30pm regarding proposed changes to land use by-law No. 08-2025.

July 28, 2025 Vegreville Town Councillor Jerrold Lemko

Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection
Vegreville Co-op Community Connection with Jerrold Lemko

Dubuc Cruises To Vermilion Victory

Sports
A re-cap of Dwayne Dubuc's victory in Vermilion.

NHL says investigation still needed when it comes to five former members of National Junior Hockey Team

News
The NHL says the verdicts may have been “not guilty,” but five former members of Canada's national junior hockey team will still be banned from the league until an investigation is conducted.

Three men have been rescued after being trapped more than 60 hours in a mine in BC

News
Three men have been rescued after being trapped for more than 60 hours in a mine in northwestern B-C.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo