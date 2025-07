Vegreville Town Council will be holding a public hearing on Monday, August 18th at 6:30pm regarding proposed changes to land use by-law No. 08-2025.

You can submit your comments or concerns to Council by 1pm on Thursday, August 14th.

Any questions regarding this matter may be directed to the Planning and Development Department at 780-632-6479 or at ipd@vegreville.com.

To view the Proposed Amending By-Law, you can click here.