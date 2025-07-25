ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, with the help of the Lethbridge Police Service, has charged a thirty-eight-year-old Lethbridge junior girls’ football coach with multiple alleged child exploitation offences.

Justin Tillery, a coach with the Lethbridge Rams and Football Alberta U-Eighteen women’s teams, allegedly used AI to manipulate and sexualize photos of underage girls.

An investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify possible victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Tillery has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including those preventing him from coaching anyone under eighteen.

Tillery is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court August Eighth.