Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
ALERT Logo
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)
Crime
Less than 1 min.read

Football coach from Lethbridge charged with alleged child exploitation offences

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, with the help of the Lethbridge Police Service, has charged a thirty-eight-year-old Lethbridge junior girls’ football coach with multiple alleged child exploitation offences.

Justin Tillery, a coach with the Lethbridge Rams and Football Alberta U-Eighteen women’s teams, allegedly used AI to manipulate and sexualize photos of underage girls.

An investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify possible victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Tillery has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including those preventing him from coaching anyone under eighteen.

Tillery is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court August Eighth.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHL says investigation still needed when it comes to five former members of National Junior Hockey Team

News
The NHL says the verdicts may have been “not guilty,” but five former members of Canada's national junior hockey team will still be banned from the league until an investigation is conducted.

Three men have been rescued after being trapped more than 60 hours in a mine in BC

News
Three men have been rescued after being trapped for more than 60 hours in a mine in northwestern B-C.

50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka happens tomorrow

Community
The 50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka kicks off tomorrow. The event is meant to honour 50 years of our iconic landmark, which was officially unveiled in 1975.

July 24, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 24, 2025

Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pact to build new pipelines

News
Earlier this month, Alberta and Ontario signed a pact to build new pipelines, rail lines and other energy and trade infrastructure. Yesterday, Saskatchewan signed onto the agreement.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo