Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
alt
The Vegreville Pysanka. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)
Community
Less than 1 min.read

50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka happens tomorrow

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The 50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka kicks off tomorrow. The event is meant to honour 50 years of our iconic landmark, which was officially unveiled in 1975.

General Manager for the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Connie Steinwand says that this affair will pay homage to the Pysanka and its status as a historical symbol of our Town.

The 50th anniversary celebration starts tomorrow at 9am with a free pancake breakfast. The day will be jam packed with fun activities for people of all ages, including opening ceremonies at 11am, all day live entertainment, interactive displays, a farmers market, and much more.

Residents are kindly asked to park their vehicles at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds, where they will then be bussed to Pysanka Park by shuttles which will be running every ten minutes. Parking and attendance to this event is free.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined The Ranch 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to her news reports, you can occasionally hear her live filling in for the Big JD on the Trading Post. Nikki and her family moved to Vegreville in 2022, where she, her husband Jeff Dyck, and son Gabriel bought their very first house. Nikki really loves fall and multiple daily trips to Tim Hortons.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

July 24, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 24, 2025

Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pact to build new pipelines

News
Earlier this month, Alberta and Ontario signed a pact to build new pipelines, rail lines and other energy and trade infrastructure. Yesterday, Saskatchewan signed onto the agreement.

Community Connect and Learn Non-Profit Conference returns this fall

Local News
The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services are proud to announce the return of the Community Connect and Learn Non-Profit Conference this fall.

July 23, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 23, 2025

Federal government to return unproductive Alberta farmland to original forested state

News
The federal government is providing more than 100-million dollars, under its “Two Billion Trees” program, to return unproductive Alberta farmland to its original forested state. 
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo