The 50th anniversary celebration of Vegreville’s Pysanka kicks off tomorrow. The event is meant to honour 50 years of our iconic landmark, which was officially unveiled in 1975.

General Manager for the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Connie Steinwand says that this affair will pay homage to the Pysanka and its status as a historical symbol of our Town.

The 50th anniversary celebration starts tomorrow at 9am with a free pancake breakfast. The day will be jam packed with fun activities for people of all ages, including opening ceremonies at 11am, all day live entertainment, interactive displays, a farmers market, and much more.

Residents are kindly asked to park their vehicles at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds, where they will then be bussed to Pysanka Park by shuttles which will be running every ten minutes. Parking and attendance to this event is free.