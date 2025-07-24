The Viking Beaver Family and Community Support Services are proud to announce the return of the Community Connect and Learn Non-Profit Conference this fall.

This one-day conference is specifically designed for volunteers and those involved in non-profit and community work across East Central Alberta. The meeting is chance to connect with others, build your skills, and gain some fresh inspiration.

Whether you’re new to volunteering or have years of experience, this event will offer valuable learning opportunities for everyone.

The Community Connect and Learn Non-Profit Conference will take place on October 23rd in Mannville, Alberta.

For more information or register for the event, you can call the Viking Beaver FCSS at 780-336-4024.