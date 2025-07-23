July 23, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 1979 15-foot John Deere 800 with pickup reel and Honeybee cutting system/15-foot Versatile 400 with pickup reel/International 4000 swather with 19-foot header, for parts 780-953-9927

For sale: Champion 4000 generator asking 200 780385 5455

For sale: 2014 dodge fender flairs $200 obo/Firewood. $350 long box truck load split and dried. Delivered 780-632-2906

For sale: I have a 2011 Dodge Avenger for sale. It has some new parts on that Avenger. It needs engine work. I think it’s the timing need to be changed. I am asking $1200 for it. Phone number (587) 280-0227.

For sale: clean burning split seasoned white Birch Wood ranfurly area 7806036097 350 half Cord