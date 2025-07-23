The federal government is providing more than 100-million dollars, under its “Two Billion Trees” program, to return unproductive Alberta farmland to its original forested state.

Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to the federal natural resources minister, says cleared farmland, which is not being used, will be turned back into thriving forests, providing employment to Indigenous women and youth, and providing economic benefits.

It’s also aimed at capturing carbon emissions, reducing greenhouse gases.

Most of the land is allotments issued to new settlers that proved economically unviable.