Vegreville
Field in Vegreville. (Photo taken by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)
News
Federal government to return unproductive Alberta farmland to original forested state

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The federal government is providing more than 100-million dollars, under its “Two Billion Trees” program, to return unproductive Alberta farmland to its original forested state. 

Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to the federal natural resources minister, says cleared farmland, which is not being used, will be turned back into thriving forests, providing employment to Indigenous women and youth, and providing economic benefits. 

It’s also aimed at capturing carbon emissions, reducing greenhouse gases. 

Most of the land is allotments issued to new settlers that proved economically unviable. 

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

