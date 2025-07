July 22, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Custom-made mirror to mount on wall or door, 15 by 58 inches with 1/2-inch bevel $100 OBO/Solid wood 100-year-old bed frame $800 780-710-0726 TEXT ONLY

For sale: Two Big Valley Jamboree tickets $500 780-603-1453 TEXT ONLY