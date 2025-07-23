Town Councillor for Vegreville Jerrold Lemko has been named the winner of the 2025 Robert Clark Legacy Award.

This award recognizes leadership in hockey in Alberta. Lemko, who has been involved in local various sports in different capacities over the years, says that he is incredibly grateful to have been the winner of this year’s award, where he was named alongside Edmonton Oilers legend Ryan Smyth and former Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Champion Joe Nieuwendyk.

He goes on to say that local sports for children of any kind will always be important everywhere, but especially in rural communities like Vegreville, where local sports helps to build stronger community connections along with team work and skill building.

Lemko was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame on July 19th in Red Deer.