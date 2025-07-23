Subscribe to Local News
Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Logo. (Sourced from their website)
Vegreville Town Councillor named 2025 winner of the Robert Clark Legacy Award

By Nikki Ritchot

Town Councillor for Vegreville Jerrold Lemko has been named the winner of the 2025 Robert Clark Legacy Award.

This award recognizes leadership in hockey in Alberta. Lemko, who has been involved in local various sports in different capacities over the years, says that he is incredibly grateful to have been the winner of this year’s award, where he was named alongside Edmonton Oilers legend Ryan Smyth and former Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Champion Joe Nieuwendyk.

He goes on to say that local sports for children of any kind will always be important everywhere, but especially in rural communities like Vegreville, where local sports helps to build stronger community connections along with team work and skill building.

Lemko was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame on July 19th in Red Deer.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

