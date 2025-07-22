Subscribe to Local News
RCMP Logo
Alberta RCMP is warning the public about replica “Xanax” pills

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Replica pills resembling the prescription medication Xanax have tested positive for a deadly opioid.

 Alberta RCMP have issued a warning about the replica pills, after investigating the death of a sixteen-year-old youth, where there’s a connection to the opioid.

According to Alberta RCMP, Xanax is used for anti-anxiety and is opiate-free.

The pills containing the opiate are described as grey in appearance, rectangular in shape, have the letters “ONAX” imprinted on one side and have the number “Two” printed vertically on the other side.

If you have information about replica prescriptions, please contact police or call 310-RCMP.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

