Replica pills resembling the prescription medication Xanax have tested positive for a deadly opioid.

Alberta RCMP have issued a warning about the replica pills, after investigating the death of a sixteen-year-old youth, where there’s a connection to the opioid.

According to Alberta RCMP, Xanax is used for anti-anxiety and is opiate-free.

The pills containing the opiate are described as grey in appearance, rectangular in shape, have the letters “ONAX” imprinted on one side and have the number “Two” printed vertically on the other side.

If you have information about replica prescriptions, please contact police or call 310-RCMP.