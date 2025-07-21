Subscribe to Local News
Vegreville
Field in Vegreville. (Photo taken by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)
Town of Vegreville reminds residents to maintain properties during summer months

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Town of Vegreville is reminding residents to maintain the care of their property during the summer months.

Manager of Protective Services for the Town Mitch Newton says residents can avoid fines by ensuring the regular grooming and upkeep of their yards.

Newton also goes on to say that maintenance also includes trees behind properties that may overhang into back alleys.

The Community Standards By-Law regarding the maintenance of properties may be viewed at the Town website at vegreville.com. If you have any questions or concerns, or need to make a complaint, you can contact Municipal Enforcement 24 hours a day a 587-790-1294.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

