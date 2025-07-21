The Town of Vegreville is reminding residents to maintain the care of their property during the summer months.

Manager of Protective Services for the Town Mitch Newton says residents can avoid fines by ensuring the regular grooming and upkeep of their yards.

Newton also goes on to say that maintenance also includes trees behind properties that may overhang into back alleys.

The Community Standards By-Law regarding the maintenance of properties may be viewed at the Town website at vegreville.com. If you have any questions or concerns, or need to make a complaint, you can contact Municipal Enforcement 24 hours a day a 587-790-1294.