The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that due to recent acts of vandalism, the Spray Park restrooms will now be closing every day at 5pm until further notice.

The Town acknowledges that this may be an inconvenience, and appreciates understanding from residents as they work to protect and maintain community spaces.

The Town also asks that if you see suspicious activity to report it to the proper authorities. You can stay updated on Spray Park details at vegreville.com.