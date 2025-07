July 18, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Perfect Air brand window air conditioner, 8000 BTU, in like new condition $200 780-603-0035

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Lots of firewood, delivery can be arranged, nice burning wood for woodstoves, fireplaces and fire pits $100 for a half-ton truck box full 780-603-8090 or 403-969-3859 Vegreville, AB

Looking for: Old Yamaha Moto 4 quad, for parts 403-350-0821