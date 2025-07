A new poll shows a majority of Canadians want the federal government to take a “hard approach” to tariff negotiations with the U-S.

The Angus Reid Institute survey shows 63 per cent of those asked would support refusing to make concessions, even if it worsens trade relations.

Thirty-seven per cent support a “softer” approach, making concessions to keep the U-S happy.

The polling firm says Canadians appear to want more push back.