Bonnyville RCMP are investing a case of livestock theft after a calf was stolen, butchered, and discarded on July 3 in the Lessard area north of Bonnyville.

RCMP are encouraging local cattle producers to keep an eye on their herds. “Cattle Farmers in the MD of Bonnyville are encouraged to check their cattle regularly and help keep an eye on their neighbour’s cattle when they’re able,” reads the RCMP release.

The case is under investigation and the culprit or culprits remain unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP or those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.