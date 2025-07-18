Subscribe to Local News
Crime
Less than 1 min.read

RCMP are investigating livestock theft case near Bonnyville

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Bonnyville RCMP are investing a case of livestock theft after a calf was stolen, butchered, and discarded on July 3 in the Lessard area north of Bonnyville.

RCMP are encouraging local cattle producers to keep an eye on their herds. “Cattle Farmers in the MD of Bonnyville are encouraged to check their cattle regularly and help keep an eye on their neighbour’s cattle when they’re able,” reads the RCMP release.

The case is under investigation and the culprit or culprits remain unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP or those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

July 18, 2025

